Assam College Students To Have Informal Classes

By Pratidin Bureau
From September 15 to September 30, the students of Class 12 and Degree Final Year will have to come to their respective institutions to attend informal classes. However, they are supposed to attend such classes in small groups.

This was informed by Education Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma today in a press conference.

He further added that all schools across the state will reopen on September 1. However, for the first 15 days, the teachers will focus on in-depth sanitization of their respective institutions. Moreover, the government will arrange for free masks for the students.

The Minister further said that from September 15 onwards, the students of primary schools and upper primary schools will be given mid day meals and one week’s question paper and study material. Next week, their papers will be checked in front of them.  

