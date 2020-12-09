Assam Commissionerate Gets ISO Certification

Top StoriesRegional

The Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce of Assam has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for implementing various government schemes to promote industrial development in the state, PTI reported on Wednesday.

“After an auditing exercise, certification agency Socit Gnrale de Surveillance (SGS) found that the functionality of the Commisionerates office in terms of Ease of Doing Business, quick file disposal and other parameters conform to the international standard of quality management system”, it said.

“The ISO certificate has been issued for enforcement and implementation of various government schemes to promote industrial development of the state,” the release said.

“The Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce now holds the distinction to achieve conformance to this latest International Standard ISO 9001:2015, Quality Management System,” and the certificate is valid till November, 2023, it added.

