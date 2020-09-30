Assam Conducts Over 4 Lakh COVID Tests In 3 Days

Assam conducted over 1 lakh coronavirus tests for consecutively three days, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Over the last three days including today, a total of 4,03,506 tests were conducted.

On Monday, 120156 tests were done, followed by 134570 tests that were conducted on Tuesday.

Out of 145780 tests conducted today, Assam detected 3590 new COVID-19 cases.

The minister lauding the efforts of the healthcare teams said, “I applaud medical team for conducting more than 1 Lakh tests for the 3rd consecutive day”.

The positivity rate of the cases are now at 2.41%

The active caseload has spiked to 36112 while the recoveries made so far has touched 143999.

The death toll of the state has nearly touched 700 with 697 cases.

The confirmed cases to date has been 180811.