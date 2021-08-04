Assam Congress Announces Rs. 3 Lakhs To Lovlina Borgohain

Newly appointed president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Borah has announced assistance of Rs 3 Lakh to Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain after her Bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday.

The newly appointed president of APCC, Bhupen Borah announced this today after he took over his position in the Congress party.

“Lavlina has created history not only for Assam but for India,” he said.

APCC President Bhupen Borah also said, “We will provide Rs 3 lakh assistance to Lovlina. We will welcome Lovlina warmly on her return to Assam.”

Further, Bhupen Barar also commented on the grand alliance.

“Policy making committee to take decision in case of grand alliance ties,” he said.

“AGP-UPPL will be in danger due to ruling party’s 64 math,” he added.

Bhupen Borah further stated that APCC’s upcoming focus will be on increasing the party’s strength in addition to the bypolls.

Victory and defeat of 5 constituencies does not determine the stability and future of the government, said Bhupen Borah.