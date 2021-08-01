Assam Congress Appoints New Working Presidents, Spokespersons

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday released the names of the working presidents and spokespersons for the party.

An official release of the party read the reason for the appointment by the state President Bhupen Kumar Borah, “to delegate the charge of APCC Frontal organizations to the Working Presidents of APCC as follows in order to look into the various organizational matters starting from grassroots to further strengthen the Frontal Organizations with special thrust on the impending Bye-Elections”.

Borah has appointed Rana Goswami – Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress and NSUI, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha- Seva Dal & Young Brigade, and Zakir Hussain Sikdar – Youth Congress as the working presidents of the party.

While Rajesh Joshi has been appointed as Senior Spokesperson, Partha Pratim Bora as Spokesperson, Bornali Phukan as Spokesperson, and Shaizuddin Ahmed as Media Panelist of the media department of the party.

