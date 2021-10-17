Assam Congress, BPF Leaders Join BJP

Congress leaders and former Assam ministers Prithvi Majhi and Rameswar Dhanuwar sons Pradeep Majhi and Gautam Dhanwar have quit the party and joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Congress candidate for Patacharkuchi Assembly seat in 2016 Assembly elections, Sailen Kalita also joined the BJP on Sunday.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MCLA Rajiv Brahma and Prabhat Musahari also joined the BJP.

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita welcomed all the new members to the party headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Hengerabari.