Assam Congress Delegates to Meet Rahul Gandhi Today in Delhi

A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is schedule to meet its National leader Rahul Gandhi at his New Delhi residence on Saturday.

The delegation of the Assam Congress will be led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh and APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Chairperson of APCC, Bobbeeta Sharma in a press statement said, “The delegation will meet Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi at 12 noon in his residence in 12, Tughlak Lane, New Delhi.

The delegation will also have AICC secretaries in charge of Assam and the working presidents of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Rana Goswami, Kamalakhsya Dey Purksyastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.”

The delegation will also be accompanied by Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) leader & Opposition leader in Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia and deputy ACLP leader Rakibul Hussain.

Besides, former APCC president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, Nagaon Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former Union minister Ranee Narah, Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi, Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque and the president of All India Mahila Congress, Susmita Dev, stated Sharma.

