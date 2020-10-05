Assam: Congress Demands CBI Inquiry Into SI Exam Scam

The district committees of Congress have staged a statewide protest under the instruction of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) against the SI exam scam. The Congress demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident and also demanded Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s resignation.

The Majuli district congress has also staged protest keeping in solidarity with APCC and gheraoed the SP office in the district. Hundreds of Congress workers have participated in the protest demanding a CBI inquiry into the exam scam of Assam Police.

The police tried to stop the agitators from protesting in front of the SP office and used barricades by the personnel at Gorhmur.

On the other hand, the Guwahati district congress committee has also taken out a protest rally to the Office of the Commissioner of Police.