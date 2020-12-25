Assam Congress Expels Ajanta Neog From Party

Amid rumors of Congress MLA Ajanta Neog joining the BJP, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday announced that Neog has been officially expelled from the party.

As per reports, the APCC has passed an order expelling Neog from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress for her anti-party activity. The approval has been passed under the direction of APCC president Ripun Bora.

The party had previously enquired Neog on the matter but failed to respond to it. Today was the last day for her reply.

It may be mentioned that Neog is most likely to join the BJP on Saturday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Assam.