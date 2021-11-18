Assam Congress Files FIR Against Kangana Ranaut For Her ‘Freedom In 2014’ Comment

The Assam Congress has lodged an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters who vehemently fought for India’s independence in 1947.

In a letter to Officer In-Charge, Dispur PS, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said that the freedom of 1947 was earned due to the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi along with thousands of martyrs and the remark by Ranaut was an insult towards them.

“The statement has broken the heart of the Indian people as well as freedom fighters of Assam. lt is a grave offence of sedition conspiracy to the nation with intention to dishonour the freedom fighters and martyrs of nation builders,” it further said.

In view of the same, APCC has requested to “take necessary action as per law to book the actress immediately.”

Ranaut, while speaking at a summit last week, caught herself in a middle of a controversy when said that the freedom in 1947 was “bheek” and India got real independence in 2014 (referring to BJP coming to power).

