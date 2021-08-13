Assam Congress Hands Cheque Of Rs 3 Lakh To Lovlina Borgohain

AssamSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
lovlina

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was handed a cheque of Rs 3 lakh by a delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday.

According to a press release, a cheque of Rs 3 lakh was handed over to Borgohain as a token of blessing and goodwill on behalf of APCC.

Along with the cheque, the 23-year-old pugilist was also felicitated with a ‘Man- Patra’ (Citation), a traditional Japi, ‘Seleng Chador’ and Gamosa.

Related News

India’s Installed Renewable Energy Capacity Crosses…

18 PJACBM Members Inducted In Assam Congress

Assam: New Covid Cases Fall Below 1000 For 3rd Consecutive…

Twitter Row: Congress To Remain Active On Other Social Media…

During the program, APCC President was accompanied by ACLP Leader Debabrata Saikia, APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, MLA Pradip Sarkar, Senior Leader Hiranya Bora, Chairperson Media Department Smt. Bobbeeta Sharma, General Secretary APCC Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee and other members of Congress party were present.

Also, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members extended warm greetings to Borgohain and her family.

APCC also appreciates all those who had silently contributed to her success in her field and hoped that Lovlina Borgohain will continue to bring laurels for Assam and India.

Lovlina is the first woman boxer from Assam to quality for the Olympics and win a medal.

Lovlina lost her semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in welterweight women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. She settled for a bronze medal.

Also Read: Lovlina Borgohain Felicitated At Kalakshetra, CM Announces Road In Her Name In Guwahati
You might also like
Assam

NSCN cadre nabbed in Dibrugarh

Covid 19

Higher COVID Fatality Reported In Patients Below 50: AIIMS

Top Stories

COVID-19 Jorhat: 80-Year-Old Patient Dies

National

Parrikar’s health worsens, BJP looks for a new Goa CM

National

H D Deve Gowda Takes Oath As RS Member

Assam

HSLC and HS exams to be held After Covid reduces by 1%: Ranoj Pegu