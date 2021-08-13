Assam Congress Hands Cheque Of Rs 3 Lakh To Lovlina Borgohain

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain was handed a cheque of Rs 3 lakh by a delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday.

According to a press release, a cheque of Rs 3 lakh was handed over to Borgohain as a token of blessing and goodwill on behalf of APCC.

Along with the cheque, the 23-year-old pugilist was also felicitated with a ‘Man- Patra’ (Citation), a traditional Japi, ‘Seleng Chador’ and Gamosa.

During the program, APCC President was accompanied by ACLP Leader Debabrata Saikia, APCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury, MLA Pradip Sarkar, Senior Leader Hiranya Bora, Chairperson Media Department Smt. Bobbeeta Sharma, General Secretary APCC Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee and other members of Congress party were present.

Also, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members extended warm greetings to Borgohain and her family.

APCC also appreciates all those who had silently contributed to her success in her field and hoped that Lovlina Borgohain will continue to bring laurels for Assam and India.

Lovlina is the first woman boxer from Assam to quality for the Olympics and win a medal.

Lovlina lost her semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in welterweight women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. She settled for a bronze medal.