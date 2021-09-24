Assam: Congress Issues Show-Cause Notice To 212 Workers

The Congress issued show-cause notices to its 212 workers in Assam on Thursday for alleged anti-party activities during the Assembly election held this year. The party had suffered heavy losses in the poll.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bharat Chandra Narah addressed a press conference on Friday and said that 15 district units have submitted lists, containing names of the workers who were allegedly found indulging in anti-party activities during the state poll, along with documentary proofs.

According to a local media report, the APCC has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to look into the matter and issue show-cause notices to those party workers, said Narah, who is a Congress MLA.

Narah further said that the 212 workers had helped candidates of other parties, directly or indirectly, in the election.

Narah said, “In the show-cause notice, the recipients have been asked to submit their replies explaining why disciplinary action will not be taken against them by the committee, within 15 days.”

The senior Congress leader said that the highest number of 51 party workers were issued show-cause notices in Lakhimpur district, followed by 29 in Karimganj, 26 in Dhubri, 25 in Tinsukia, 19 in Kamrup Metropolitan, and 12 in Dibrugarh.

The other districts are Karbi Anglong (8), Charaideo (8), Sonitpur (8), Hojai (8), Nagaon (5), Hailakandi (5), Bongaigaon (4), Kamrup (2), and Biswanath (2), he added.