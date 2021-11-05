Assam Congress Lashes At BJP’s “Poor Governance”

Assam Congress on Thursday lashed the BJP-led coalition state government for its poor governance leading to a dip in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) and over 3,000 suicides during the pandemic.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and chairperson of the media department, Bobbeeta Sharma, in a release stated. “According to data from PAI 2021, BJP’s handling of governance in Assam has led to the state slipping to the 14th position among 18 states in the country and this is a matter of deep concern and shame. A total of 3,243 people in Assam were forced to commit suicide amid Covid and yet the government has been indifferent to the plight of the people”.

The release said the rate of suicide went up by 36% in 2020 from 2019. “The economic downturn during the BJP rule in the country, combined with escalating prices of goods, has made daily life unbearable. The government’s lack of initiatives to provide succour to the people at this juncture has led to a spurt in suicides,” she added.

The government promised development and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, but even the health department, which has been under Himanta Biswa Sarma for long, is in tatters, the release read.

Sharma took a jibe at the BJP government, which has been making announcements of medical colleges everywhere. The reality is that there is a shortage of 1,382 doctors across the state.

“Along with growing maternal mortality, Assam stands third in terms of infant mortality. Out of 1,000 infants born in Assam, 80 die. Till date there has been no Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in hospitals in 16 districts of the state,” she said.

“Time has come for the BJP government to stop misleading the people of Assam with false promises and get down to the real business of governance,” the release added.