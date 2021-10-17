Assam Congress Leader Angkita Dutta Thanks PM Modi For Soaring Fuel Price

Assam Congress leader Dr. Angkita Dutta has taken a dig at the BJP government on Sunday over the high prices of petrol and diesel.

Angkita Dutta tweeted, “Thank you, Modi Ji. What an exciting day. Refuelled my car in Amguri today. Diesel @ ? 95.13 & Petrol @ ? 102.71.”

On Sunday, petrol is being sold at a price of Rs 102.14, the price of diesel is recorded at Rs 94.59 in Guwahati.

The rise in the prices of petrol and diesel has resulted in immense displeasure among commuters across Assam.

Ever-increasing prices of fuel in Assam have burned deep holes in the pockets of the common people, stated reports.

Also Read: Tripura Congress Expels 4 Senior Leaders