Assam Congress Leader Angkita Dutta Thanks PM Modi For Soaring Fuel Price

By Pratidin Bureau on October 17, 2021

Assam Congress leader Dr. Angkita Dutta has taken a dig at the BJP government on Sunday over the high prices of petrol and diesel. 

Angkita Dutta tweeted, “Thank you, Modi Ji. What an exciting day. Refuelled my car in Amguri today. Diesel @ ? 95.13 & Petrol @ ? 102.71.” 

On Sunday, petrol is being sold at a price of Rs 102.14, the price of diesel is recorded at Rs 94.59 in Guwahati. 

The rise in the prices of petrol and diesel has resulted in immense displeasure among commuters across Assam. 

Ever-increasing prices of fuel in Assam have burned deep holes in the pockets of the common people, stated reports.

Also Read: Tripura Congress Expels 4 Senior Leaders

AssamAssam newsCongressNarendra Modi
Related Posts

Guwahati: MD Of Industrial Cooperative Bank Arrested In Rs 50 Cr Scam

Kerala Rains: Villagers Forced To Relocate After Series Of Landslides, 17 Deaths

Guwahati To Host Northeast No 1 Medical Equipment Exhibition

Woman Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Brahmaputra River In Biswanath

Pijush Hazarika Is Afraid Of Raijor Dal’s Rise In Assam: Akhil Gogoi

ISKCON Urges UN For Immediate Action On Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

Assam By-polls: 31 Candidates To Contest In 5 Constituencies