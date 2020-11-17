Assam: Congress Leader Biswajit Ray Resigns from Party

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Biswajit Ray has resigned from his post after he was served a show-cause notice on Sunday.

Ray was served the show cause notice for sharing stage with Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass at an election campaign meeting of the ruling party at Salakati in Kokrajhar on November 13.

“I had joined the Congress with the thought that I will be able to do something for the Koch Rajbongshi community by being associated with the party. But during the last five years I have had some bad experiences in the Congress,” said Ray.

He further said, “I have nothing personal against anybody. But the fact is that there are people who had termed the AIUDF as a communal and irrelevant party in 2016. Those same people are now desperate to have alliance with the AIUDF for the sake of power.”

Ray said that he has reservations against the Congress forming an alliance with the AIUDF and other parties for the 2021 Assembly elections.

“If AIUDF is not communal and if that party has relevance, then Congress should have joined hands with them back in 2016,” he added.

He further claimed that the BJP-led State government has taken steps for benefit of the Koch Rajbongshi community including formation of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council.

“Congress does not care for the indigenous communities of Assam,” Ray alleged.