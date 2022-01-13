Assam Congress Leader Bobeeta Sharma Tests COVID-19 Positive

Assam Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, she informed on Thursday.

“Managed to dodge COVID-19 during first and second wave. Was heavily active during Assam Assembly Election 2021 without missing a single Press Meet organised under Assam Congress and All India Congress Committee (AICC). But ultimately covid caught up with me when I am on on leave from political life last couple of months for personal reasons,” she stated on Twitter.

“You cannot guarantee that going to crowded places will get you infected but close social interactions may also be the cause of getting the virus. There is no doubt that the new variant travels fast and you have to be in direct contact with the person who turned positive”, she added.

“From my experience it is best to stay at home when someone close to you turns positive and wait till you get the results ( RTPCR and not RAT kit at home only) before undertaking any furthermore social interaction even if you are asymptomatic”, she further said.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi also tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Assam logged 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 6,35,050. The death toll now remains at 6,189.