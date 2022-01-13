Assam Congress Leader Bobeeta Sharma Tests COVID-19 Positive

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
Assam Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19, she informed on Thursday.

“Managed to dodge COVID-19 during first and second wave. Was heavily active during Assam Assembly Election 2021 without missing a single Press Meet organised under Assam Congress and All India Congress Committee (AICC). But ultimately covid caught up with me when I am on on leave from political life last couple of months for personal reasons,” she stated on Twitter.

“You cannot guarantee that going to crowded places will get you infected but close social interactions may also be the cause of getting the virus. There is no doubt that the new variant travels fast and you have to be in direct contact with the person who turned positive”, she added.

Related News

Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails In West Bengal’s…

India – UK Launch Discussions On Major Post-Brexit…

Cannabis Worth Over ₹ 5 Crores Seized, 3 Held By NCB…

Heroin Worth 1.25 Crore Seized In Arunachal, 2 Women Held

“From my experience it is best to stay at home when someone close to you turns positive and wait till you get the results ( RTPCR and not RAT kit at home only) before undertaking any furthermore social interaction even if you are asymptomatic”, she further said.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi also tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Assam logged 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 6,35,050. The death toll now remains at 6,189.

You might also like
Top Stories

Jyotiraditya Scindia may join BJP

Top Stories

Pramod Boro To Hold ‘Parivartan Gano Homavek’ Rally On Dec 6

National

UGC to act against educational institutes for non-refund

Guwahati News

Guwahati: GMC Conducts Drive Against Parlours, Restaurants

Top Stories

Eric Khoo to be presented with Bhupen Hazarika Award

Assam

Dhemaji Medical College Construction To Begin In 4 Months