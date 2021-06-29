Assam Congress Likely To Get New President This Week

Assam Congress will get a new state president this week, a senior leader from the party stated on Tuesday to a news agency.

As per reports, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee stated that after two consecutive defeats in the assembly polls, the party requires an assertive leader.

Notably, former chief Ripun Bora had resigned from the party after losing the Assembly elections and took responsibility for the defeat.

Bhattacharjee also revealed that the central leadership is currently discussing with party functionaries in this matter.

Speculations rife over possible leadership of the Assam wing of Congress, however, the most prominent names are Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and AICC general secretary Bhupen Bora.