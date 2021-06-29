Assam Congress Likely To Get New President This Week

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Congress
REPRESENTATIONAL

Assam Congress will get a new state president this week, a senior leader from the party stated on Tuesday to a news agency.

As per reports, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee stated that after two consecutive defeats in the assembly polls, the party requires an assertive leader.

Also Read: Guwahati: Bishnujyoti Path in Hatigaon Faces Severe Water-Logging
Related News

Guwahati: Bishnujyoti Path in Hatigaon Faces Severe…

Centre’s COVID Relief Package a ‘Hoax’: Rahul Gandhi

Unofficial Talks On Assam-Meghalaya Border Row Underway

CTET July Session Exam 2021 – Know About Exam

Notably, former chief Ripun Bora had resigned from the party after losing the Assembly elections and took responsibility for the defeat.

Bhattacharjee also revealed that the central leadership is currently discussing with party functionaries in this matter.

Speculations rife over possible leadership of the Assam wing of Congress, however, the most prominent names are Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi and AICC general secretary Bhupen Bora.

Also Read: Centre’s COVID Relief Package a ‘Hoax’: Rahul Gandhi
You might also like
Assam

Guwahati: BJP Releases Monthly Magazine at Its Headquarter

National

Setback for Sindhu as Coach Kim quits

Assam

Fire breaks out at Duliajan Oil Pipeline

Pratidin Exclusive

CAB: Why Akhil remained as side-kick, while Conrad emerged as the hero?

Entertainment

Nagaland Govt. Partners With AR Rahman’s Institute

National

Modi Addresses Vishwa-Bharati’s 100 Years Celebrations

Comments
Loading...