Assam Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain Visits Tarun Gogoi

Former Minister and Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday to take stock of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi’s health who is admitted to the hospital after infected with COVID-19.

Rakibul along with Nurul Hooda and Abul Kalam Rashid visited the hospital while Hussain entered Gogoi’s room where he is undergoing treatment by wearing PPE kit.

Briefing the media at the hospital premises, Hussain said, “We cannot deny that the COVID-19 disease is not there. I was also infected with the virus and therefore we cannot say that it is not true. Everyone needs to be careful regarding the same.”

He further stated that although the COVID-19 disease is not false but there is politics in the subsidiary sides.