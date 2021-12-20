Assam: Congress MLA Sashikanta Das to Join BJP

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
Congress MLA Sashikanta Das will quit the party and is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The Congress MLA from Raha is likely to join BJP today itself.

However, the MLA will not join BJP immediately. He will be with the ruling party and will cooperate in the party works, said the Chief Minister.

The chief minister further said that the government will provide every kind of help to the MLA for the development of the constituency.

Das touched the feet of CM Sarma and sought his blessings when he met the CM at his Guwahati residence earlier this morning.

The MLA also met the CM at his office in the Assembly where he was greeted by the CM and the Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita.

