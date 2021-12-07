Assam Congress MP Calls For AFSPA To Be Repealed In Parliament

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi
Image Taken From Twitter

Assam Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Pradyut Bordoloi, while speaking in the parliament today said that the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been misused in many instances.

He said, “Many instances have taken place by misusing this Act. This is why it is very important that the perpetrators should be brought to justice”.

Mr. Bordoloi added, “At the same time, an amendment to this particular act must be carried out. Enquiry on Nagaland killings shouldn’t be an eyewash but exemplary exercise to bring the killers in uniforms to justice”.

Related News

Nagaland Cabinet Calls Off Hornbill Festival

Noted Assamese Poet Nilmani Phookan Wins Jnanpith Award

Silchar: 5 Doctors Test COVID-19 positive at SMCH

Nagaland Cabinet Urges Centre to Repeal AFSPA

The Assam MP further criticized the killings of civilians in Nagaland saying, “As an Indian I hang my head in shame when some security personnel carry out such a barbaric on our own citizens”.

“These youths were daily wage earners. They were returning home on Saturday evening to be with their families for attending the Church on Sunday morning with their family members. But they were killed”, he further said.

ALSO READ: Nagaland Cabinet Calls Off Hornbill Festival

You might also like
National

Mass exodus from Gujarat, Assamese stranded

Assam

Ranjeet Dass threatens indigenous organisations

Top Stories

Bihar BSP Prez Quits, Joins RJD

National

‘Pooja’ in Taj Mahal in protest against ‘namaz’

National

PM addresses Indian community at UNESCO HQ

Assam

Meghalaya’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 52