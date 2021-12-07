Assam Congress MP Calls For AFSPA To Be Repealed In Parliament

Assam Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Pradyut Bordoloi, while speaking in the parliament today said that the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been misused in many instances.

He said, “Many instances have taken place by misusing this Act. This is why it is very important that the perpetrators should be brought to justice”.

Mr. Bordoloi added, “At the same time, an amendment to this particular act must be carried out. Enquiry on Nagaland killings shouldn’t be an eyewash but exemplary exercise to bring the killers in uniforms to justice”.

The Assam MP further criticized the killings of civilians in Nagaland saying, “As an Indian I hang my head in shame when some security personnel carry out such a barbaric on our own citizens”.

“These youths were daily wage earners. They were returning home on Saturday evening to be with their families for attending the Church on Sunday morning with their family members. But they were killed”, he further said.

