Assam: Congress MP Khaleque Files FIR Against CM Sarma

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Barpeta constituency, Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday filed an FIR against Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The FIR was filed against the CM for his remarks made in Morigaon on December 10. The Congress MP today filed the FIR at Dispur Police Station in Assam’s Guwahati.

The MP from the Barpeta constituency alleged that CM Sarma’s remarks made on December 10 in Morigaon in Assam, were derogatory towards a community.

The FIR was filed under Section 153, 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code against the CM’s remarks on the Gorukhuti eviction, calling it revenge, which Khaleque said hurt the sentiments of a section of people.

He further said that the Police will act according to the law if they were bound by the Constitution.





Speaking on the issue of PSOs, MP Khaleque also called for the Assam CM to drop his Personal Security Officers (PSOs).

Notably, CM Sarma had asked BJP workers to give up their PSOs, saying that it was a Congress culture. He had said that former PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had the vision of a political party different from that of Congress, dominant at that time.

He had said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee said the BJP should be different from other political parties. At that time, there were no other political parties except Congress. So, it should be different from the Congress party’s culture”.

“ A few days back, BJP national secretary BL Santosh visited Amingaon area near Guwahati and told me after observing the BJP karyakartas that he feared that the culture of BJP workers may become like that of Congress. We have no life threat. Why do we need PSOs? Who will kill us? It is a Congress culture”, the CM said.

