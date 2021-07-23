Assam Congress Party To Get A New President Soon

A new president is likely to get elected in a day or two in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

After showing poor result in the recently concluded Assembly election, the Congress party in Assam was looking for change in leadership after its President Ripun Bora tendered his resignation right after the results declared.

According to reports, two leaders of the party have been shortlisted for the position. They are MP Pradyut Bordoloi and former MLA Bhupen Bora.

The Congress High Command in Delhi is likely to decide among these two in the upcoming days.

As per reports, there was also a move to remove Ripun Bora from the post of president, but owing to the assembly polls after few months, the idea was dropped.

