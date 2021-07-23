Assam Congress Party To Get A New President Soon

By Pratidin Bureau on July 23, 2021

A new president is likely to get elected in a day or two in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

After showing poor result in the recently concluded Assembly election, the Congress party in Assam was looking for change in leadership after its President Ripun Bora tendered his resignation right after the results declared.

According to reports, two leaders of the party have been shortlisted for the position. They are MP Pradyut Bordoloi and former MLA Bhupen Bora.

The Congress High Command in Delhi is likely to decide among these two in the upcoming days.

As per reports, there was also a move to remove Ripun Bora from the post of president, but owing to the assembly polls after few months, the idea was dropped.

Also Read: Assam CM Sarma To Meet Meghalaya CM Today Over Border Issue
AssamCongressPresident
Related Posts

Chirang Police Recovers 42 Assam Children from Sikkim

Rahul Gandhi Calls Pegasus Spyware Treason Committed By Govt

Indian Olympic Association Announces Cash Award to Medal Winners

Dubai Creates Artificial Rain Using Drone to Beat Scorching Heat

App Developed For Online Sale of Liquor In Guwahati

Dalai Lama’s Close Aides Among Potential Pegasus Targets: Report

Assam: Free Online Counselling For People In Distress Amid Pandemic