Assam: Congress Suggests 1 crore Vaccination Per Day

The Assam Congress on Friday submitted a memorandum to the President of India through Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi suggesting the vaccination programme be accelerated in order to complete the vaccination of the country’s adult population by December 31, 2021.

The Assam Congress has submitted the memorandum to Ram Nath Kovind suggesting 1 crore vaccination per day.

The memorandum reads, “…direct the Modi Government to ensure one crore vaccination per day as also universal free vaccination.”

It further adds, “We need to vaccinate our entire adult population of above 18 years on or before 31st December 2021. This is the only way to save our people. For this, the only solution is to vaccinate at least one crore people a day and not the current average of 16 lakh people a day.”

The Assam Congress led by Rakibul Hussain in its memo, also criticized the Central Government for differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines.

It also said that the “Modi Government sponsored three price slabs for the same vaccine are a recipe for profiteering out of people’s misery”.

“Serum lnstitute’s Covishield single dose costs Rs 150 to Modi Government, Rs 300 to State Governments and Rs 600 to private hospitals. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin single dose costs Rs 150 to Modi Government, Rs 600 to State Governments and Rs 1,200 to private hospitals. The private hospitals are even charging up to Rs 1,500 for a single dose. The full cost of two doses should be accordingly calculated. The Modi Government’s sponsored three price slabs for the same vaccine are a recipe for profiteering out of people’s misery,” the Assam Congress said.

It also added that the need of the hour is that Union BJP Govt should procure the vaccine and supply for free to the States and private hospitals for vaccination the people of India. Anything less is a huge disservice to India and its people.”

“…only 4.45 crore Indians have received both the doses of vaccine, which is 3.17% of India’s population,” the Congress said.

