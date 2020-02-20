Assam Congress takes out ‘Janajagaran’ rally in Nalbari

Terming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional and communal, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday took out a protest rally titled ‘Janajagaran Padayatra’ (Mass awareness foot march) against the Act in Nalbari.

“This Act is against our Constitution, basic principles of secularism. Today, every section of people come out to the streets and are fighting for their existence. It has violated the Assam Accord,” said Harish Rawat.

“The CAA will destroy the Assamese identity,” said Assam Congress president Ripun Bora, adding, “The Centre does not want to implement Clause VI of Assam Accord, hence they have not received the report of the panel constituted by them.”

On the other hand, terming BJP as liar, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said that the Congress will form the Assam government in 2021.