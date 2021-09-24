Assam Congress Takes Out Protest Rally Against Sipajhar Clash

The Assam Congress on Friday took out a protest rally at Mangaldoi against the violent clash that broke out on Thursday at Sipajhar.

The Congress leaders and workers led by state President Bhupen Bora staged a demonstration in front of the office of the deputy commissioner of Darrang district.

Assam Congress leaders Ripun Bora, Rakibul Hussain, Debabrata Saikia and others took part in the protest rally.

APCC President Bhupen Bora while participating in the protest said that they demand immediate suspension of Darrang deputy commissioner and SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said that immediate transfer of the Darrang DC and SP is necessary for a ‘transparent’ judicial inquiry.

