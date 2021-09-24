Assam Congress Takes Out Protest Rally Against Sipajhar Clash

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Congress

The Assam Congress on Friday took out a protest rally at Mangaldoi against the violent clash that broke out on Thursday at Sipajhar.

The Congress leaders and workers led by state President Bhupen Bora staged a demonstration in front of the office of the deputy commissioner of Darrang district.

Assam Congress leaders Ripun Bora, Rakibul Hussain, Debabrata Saikia and others took part in the protest rally.

Related News

Muslims Should Bow To “Indian Culture” As Hindu…

Arunachal: 1st Greenfield Airport to be Ready by November…

Assam Govt’s Sipajhar Eviction Is Illegal &…

Sipajhar Clash: Photographer Bijay Baniya Sent to 14-Days…

APCC President Bhupen Bora while participating in the protest said that they demand immediate suspension of Darrang deputy commissioner and SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said that immediate transfer of the Darrang DC and SP is necessary for a ‘transparent’ judicial inquiry. 

ALSO READ: Arunachal: 1st Greenfield Airport to be Ready by November 2022

You might also like
National

Democracy Murdered in Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi

Assam

Three Deans of Dibrugarh University withdraw resignation

Top Stories

Assam: Health ministry’s Report finds lapses in healthcare

Assam

Committee constituted to rehabilitate NDFB surrendered cadres

Assam

Assam Govt. Prevent Employees from Taking part in Anti-CAA stirs

Business

Businessman Anoop Gupta Arrested In VVIP Choppers Scam Case