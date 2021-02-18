Assam: Congress to Collect 50 Lakh Gamosas with Anti-CAA Message

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the people of the state to send them gamosas with anti-CAA Citizenship (Amendment) Act messages for the proposed Martyrs’ Memorial in Guwahati. Earlier on Tuesday the Congress party announced that a memorial will be built to commemorate those who died in the anti-CAA protests in Assam in December 2019. In December 2019, a wave of anti-CAA protests had rocked Assam, leading to the death of five protestors.



“In the coming months, Guwahati will see a new landmark: a grand memorial in memory of the anti-CAA movement to be built by the incoming Congress government. This will be the state’s message to BJP. No CAA in Assam,” said APCC President Ripun Bora in a tweet.



Strengthening its stance on the anti-CAA movement the Congress Manifesto Committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi asked party members to visit every house of the state and collect gamosas with anti-CAA messages which will be displayed in the proposed ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’ in Guwahati. Gogoi requested the people to sign the gamosa and send it to through courier or hand it over to any party worker at a party meeting in Bihpuria.



Gogoi further asserted that this is a chance for them “to be a part of history”, Gogoi humbly requested the party workers to write why they “don’t want CAA in Assam” along with their name on the gamosa. Gogoi in a tweet wrote, “It will find a place at the grand memorial to be built in Guwahati in memory of the anti-CAA movement.”



Ripun Bora in another tweet said, “CAA shall be rooted out and we shall make history! As per Assam Congress’s request, please write your name & anti-CAA message on a Gamosa & send it to the Congress party office. Your Gamosa shall be memorialized at the grand memorial to be built commemorating the anti-CAA movement.”



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was recently in the state said that Congress would not allow the implementation of the controversial law if elected to power. He also sported a gamosa, with the letters CAA crossed out. Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections while Congress is taking a hard stand against the CAA, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party BJP rather stayed away from it.

