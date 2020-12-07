Assam: Congress to Start ‘Shanti Sadvawana Yatra’ from Dec 9

The Congress is ready to start ‘Shanti Sadvawana Yatra’ from December 9 under the aegis of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. The yatra will start from Jorhat on Wednesday and will end at Guwahati on January 12.

Speaking to media, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Shanti Sadvawana Yatra will be started to fulfill the last wish of the former Chief Minister of Assam Late Tarun Gogoi. “Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Ripun Bora, Devabrat Saikia along with others will reach Jorhat to participate in the yatra on December 9. A shradhanjali programme will also be organized at Titabor on December 10 after which the ashes of Gogoi will be immersed in water at Sadiya,” said Gaurav Gogoi.

The Kaliabor MP further stated that they will try to include every district and the ashes will be immersed in every district in the River. “This is a yatra of peace and Late Tarun Gogoi’s aims and dreams for the coordination of Assam will be remembered once again through this yeatra,” said Gaurav.

He further stated that he won’t comment on any political issue during the yatra adding that the people would be able to pay tribute to the former chief minister.

Speaking on digital library, the Congress leader said that they have received 2000 photographs which they have not seen earlier and that they will receive many more.