Assam continue fine form at Khelo India 2020

Gulap Gogoi from Assam wins Gold in 81 kg weightlifting.
Suditya Baruah under 17 won the Gold Medal in 89 kg Weightlifting.
Ankita Gogoi and Isarani Baruah reached final in Under 17 Girls Doubles.
Reinita Gogoi wins Bronze in U21 200 m. backstroke Swimming
Assam’s weightlifter Gulap Gogoi broke the junior nationals record (clean and jerk score record and total score record) in the 81kg category (U-21) at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Monday.
“I am feeling good about breaking the record, but I feel I should’ve done better. But anyway, I am feeling good about doing well here,” said Gogoi.
The weightlifter from Dibrugarh is currently practicing to perform well at the trials for the Commonwealth Championship.
“I started practicing weightlifting in 2014 in Dibrugarh. Now, I have joined the Indian Army and I practice in the India camp in Patiala. I am currently practicing for the trials for the Commonwealth Championship (junior tournament), which will take place in February,” said Gogoi.