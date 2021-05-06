Assam Continues To Wait For Next CM

By Pratidin Bureau
As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies returned to power in Assam for a second consecutive time, speculations continue regarding who will be the next chief minister of the state – incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal or senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reportedly, a final decision will be taken by the weekend.

As per reports, a meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening where the BJP core committee met to discuss on the next chief minister of Assam and the recent defeat and political violence in West Bengal.

Further, reportedly, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh as of Wednesday should have been present in Guwahati to meet the newly elected 126 MLAs and have a discussion on the new government formation and CM’s post. A final decision is likely to surface after this meeting

The results of the Assam Assembly elections were declared on May 2.

