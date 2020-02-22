Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Cops crackdown on truck hijackers

By Pratidin Bureau
Six men were arrested late on Friday night on suspicion of hijacking several haulage trucks in Darrang and other places in the state.

The six hijackers were identified as Golap Ali, Sultan Ali, Mirajul Ali, Kutub Ali, Khairul Ali, and Najrul Ali.

With crime statistics soaring in the city, city police are struggling to match up with the modus operandi of modern-day criminals. One of the latest among these new crime trends emerging here is truck hijacking.

The Assam police, in a relentless operation to curb this newly-emerging crime, succeeded in nabbing at least six persons who were involved in the hijacking of trucks.

