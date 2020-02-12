Assam Cop’s Unique ‘Good luck’ to students

In a world that is constantly dominated by tragic news, incidents of kindness win hearts and restore our faith in humanity.

In one of the most heartwarming stories of recent times, a policeman distributed pen among the students who are appearing in Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) class 12 examinations.

Ratul Gogoi (No. 1 battalion, Assam Police) serving in Nitaipukhuri Police outpost wished good luck to students who are appearing for their board exams.

This heartwarming video has been doing the rounds on social media and has won many hearts till now.

The Higher Secondary final examination has begun in 772 centres across the State on Wednesday. Conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the examinations will conclude on 14 March 2020.

This year around 2,34,809 students are appearing for the HS examination. Out of them, 1,75,175 students will be appearing in the Arts stream, 40,855 students in the Science stream, and 18,178 students in the Commerce stream.