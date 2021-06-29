Assam: Core Committee Formed to Fill 80,000 Vacant Posts

The Assam government has formed a core committee led by State Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah during its second meeting of the high-powered committee chaired by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog to initiate the procedure for providing one lakh jobs to the unemployed youth of the state as assured by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The finance department has asked the committee to submit a report on the vacant posts and status on newly created posts within 4 days.

The Assam government has constituted the high-powered committee led by Neog in its first cabinet meeting on May 11 to prepare a roadmap for the creation of 1 lakh jobs in the state government departments.

In the meeting, heads of all the departments urged the minister for creation of new posts in addition to existing vacant posts in the government departments.

“The Assam government will give top priority to the home, education and health sectors in providing jobs to the unemployed youth,” Ajanta Neog said in the meeting.

She further stated that in addition to this, third and fourth graded posts will be created in various administrative offices in newly-created districts of the state.

So far, the departments have submitted 80,000 vacancy statuses to the high power committee.

The committee will apprise chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the roadmap for recruitment of 1 lakh youth after receipt of the reports from various government departments, Neog added.

The move would mean an additional expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore annually towards payment of salaries.

