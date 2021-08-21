Assam: Cotton University Cancels Entrance Examination For UG Admission This Year

The Cotton University on Saturday has decided to cancel the entrance examination for the new admission process of the year 2021.

The University authority has issued an official notice with the announcement today where they mentioned that the admission process will take place fully on merit basis this year.

The official notice wrote that First Circular regarding UG Admission 2021 in Cotton University, vide CU/Acad/UG Admissions/2021/191/490 published on the Cotton University website is withdrawn.

It also notified that the proposed UG Entrance Examination, CUGEE 2021 of the University stands cancelled. UG admission will be done on the basis of marks secured in the qualifying examination.

This notice is issued with approval of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor.

The detailed guidelines for the purpose along with a new date of opening of the online application link shall be notified soon, reads the notification.