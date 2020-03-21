Top StoriesRegional

Assam could go into lockdown if required: Minister Patowary

By Pratidin Bureau
5

Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday said the government has not decided to lockdown the state but it may do so in future if required.

We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary, for your betterment and safety, said Patowary. He also said that the government has already banned all the gatherings in the state.

Though no coronavirus case has yet been detected in Assam, the State government has been taking all possible precautionary measures and the Cabinet Minister today asserted that there is no need to panic at this moment. He also said that there is no shortage of essential commodities.

However, hospitals could be overwhelmed with patients and run out of ICUs if the deadly COVID-19 pushes the state healthcare system to its limits.

The situation is reviewed every day in all levels of administration and there is no shortage of any medicine, he added.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Best Books for JEE Advanced

Sports

Hima Skips, Vismaya Wins Gold

Pratidin Exclusive

NRC: Objection filed against MP’s mother

Top Stories

Zubeen joins hands with AASU against CAB

Regional

Bodies of drowned girls recovered

Regional

Don’t trust the politicians : Zubeen

Comments
Loading...