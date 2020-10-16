Assam: Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives

Assam recorded 10 more coronavirus related deaths on Friday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 853.

Out of the 10 deaths, three deaths were reported each from Kamrup Metro while one each were reported from Tinsukia, Charaideo, Chirang, Barpeta, Cachar and Sonitpur.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –

Late Rang Bahadur Newar (44) of Charaideo; Late Prabhat Kumar Dey (72) of Tinsukia; Late Tanmay Sanyal (36); Late Azo Puro (47) of Chirang; Late Nilima Baishya (77) of Barpeta; Late Kanak Talukdar (48) of Kamrup Metro; Late Anup Kumar Paul (56) of Cachar; Late Haren Goswami (85) of Sonitpur; Late Lakmi N Biyani (70) of Kamrup Metro; Late Jalil Ahmed (75) of Kamrup Metro.