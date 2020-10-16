Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
132

Assam recorded 10 more coronavirus related deaths on Friday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 853.

Out of the 10 deaths, three deaths were reported each from Kamrup Metro while one each were reported from Tinsukia, Charaideo, Chirang, Barpeta, Cachar and Sonitpur.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –  

Related News

Assam Reported 767 New Covid-19 Cases

BJP Worker Rajeev Parashar Arrested In Alleged P&RD…

Odisha: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Stone Quarry Blast

Digboi: Wild Elephant Calf Found Dead

Late Rang Bahadur Newar (44) of Charaideo; Late Prabhat Kumar Dey (72) of Tinsukia; Late Tanmay Sanyal (36); Late Azo Puro (47) of Chirang; Late Nilima Baishya (77) of Barpeta; Late Kanak Talukdar (48) of Kamrup Metro; Late Anup Kumar Paul (56) of Cachar; Late Haren Goswami (85) of Sonitpur; Late Lakmi N Biyani (70) of Kamrup Metro; Late Jalil Ahmed (75) of Kamrup Metro.

You might also like
National

Kerala Plane Crash: 8 Passengers Critical

National

Sushant Singh Case: Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before ED

Regional

Tarun Gogoi turns 85

National

Center Gives Nod To Construct Tunnel Under the Brahmaputra

National

Indian Railways To Resume Select Passenger Train Services From May 12

Top Stories

Assam | Wedding Car crash leaves 8 dead

Comments
Loading...