Assam: Covid-19 Claims 14 More Lives

Assam registered 14 more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, taking the death tally to 711.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 17 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 14 deaths, four cases each have been reported from Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro, two cases each from Jorhat, one each from Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Sivsagar.

While informing about the new deaths, Sarma listed the names of the deceased in the same tweet –

Late Ratan Bakaliwal (57) of Dibrugarh, Late Kamal Thapa (53) of Dibrugarh, Late Purna Konwar (70) of Dibrugarh, Late Muhibullah Ali (60) of Charaideo, Late Nikhil Dhar (77) of Dibrugarh, Late Bhanu Sharma (64) of Karbi Anglong, Late Sanga Ghosh (78) of Kamrup Metro, Late Padum Ch Borah (53) of Jorhat, Late Anjan Saikia (48) of Jorhat, Late Mangal Dev Prasad (62) of Golaghat, Late Mukul Neog (48) of Sivsagar, Late Sat Prakash Tandon (80) of Kamrup Metro, Late Bikash Agarwal of Kamrup Metro, Late Chandrabala Das (71) of Kamrup Metro.