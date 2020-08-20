Assam: COVID-19 Cured Journalists Turn Plasma Donors

After Assam Police, the journalists of the state have taken the initiative to donate plasma to coronavirus positive patients as part of the plasma therapy treatment.

15 COVID-19 cured journalists have come forward to donate their plasma. The Guwahati Press Club has initiated the plasma donation process.

The fifteen journalists are Pankaj Bora, Kishalaya Barthakur and Jahnu Laskar of Pratidin Time, Abinash Kalita of The Assam Tribune, Dainik Assam’s Diganta Das, Nilkamal Kalita, Rubul Gogoi, Ashik Hussain, Sunny Sonar, Pranita Chutia, Nitin Buragohain, Deenmani Deka and Kakoli Gupta of Prag News.