Assam COVID-19 death toll mounts to 169

Assam records eight COVID-19 deaths on Thursday taking the death tally of the state to 169.

Condoling the deaths, the Himanta Biswa Sarma who holds the heath portfolio of the state revealed the identities of the death.

The eight deceased are Late Dhaneshwar Sinha (78) of Karmiganj; Late Biswajit Kar (53) of Cachar; Late Anita Biswas (47) Late Bipul Saikia (53) Late Bholanath Das (39) Late Sofiquddin Laskar (58) of Dibrugarh; Late Khogesori Devi (53) of Lakhimpur; Late Mangal C Ray (43) of Bongaigaon

