Assam: COVID-19 Patient Escapes from Diphu Hospital

A prisoner, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital in Karbi Anglong district in Assam, escaped, police said on Saturday.

The prisoner was admitted to the COVID ward of the hospital on Thursday afternoon after he tested positive, they said.



He escaped from the hospital on Friday night, they added.



He was arrested on June 12 from Matipung in the Diphu police station area after huge quantities of drugs were seized from him.



He was in judicial custody.



A massive hunt was launched by the police to nab the prisoner.

Notably, the Assam Police has launched a massive operation against drugs in the state.

Police have seized 16.29 kg of Heroin, 6687.25 kg of ganja, and 9.54 kg of opium from different places of the state from May 10 till June 20.

Police have registered 659 cases against drugs smuggling and drug peddlers.

