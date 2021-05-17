Assam COVID-19 Positivity Rate Decline in Last 4 Days

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Assam has declined in the last four days, the government data said. While the positivity rate was recorded at 9.2 on May 13, it was 8.5 on May 16.

On May 13, the state recorded 5468 cases out of 59594 tests conducted while 3650 fresh cases have been reported on May 16 out of 42884 tests conducted on the day.

On May 14, there were 4078 cases out of 44057 cases conducted with the positivity rate of 9.3 percent.

On May 15, 5347 cases were reported out of 64701 tests conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 8.3 percent.

It may be mentioned that the state government has taken strict measures to control the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also asked for stern enforcement of the preventive directives in the containment zones to reverse the surging trends of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister in a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SP) and Joint Directors of Health said that exhaustive compliance of preventive measures would go a long way in strengthening the containment of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also directed the SPs to ask the officers in charge of their respective police stations to make a visit to the vaccination centres to ensure proper discipline, including adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Notably, the death cases have also been reduced with 56 deaths reported on Sunday while on Saturday 63 people succumbed to the virus. Earlier, in the week, the death cases climbed to 76-85 per day.

The state government is also working to curb the virus by announcing containment and micro-containment zones and if possible the government would also impose lockdown in the districts with the highest cases.

