Assam: COVID-19 Positivity Rate Dips to 1.51%

Assam’s COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 1.51% on Monday with 215 new cases detected out of 14225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, Kamrup (Metro) reported 46 cases of the virus.

With the new cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state stands at 204386 while the numbers of active cases are 14891.

Meanwhile, 2832 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from the hospital today.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.26% while the rate of active cases is 7.29%.

