Assam COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Dramatically

The COVID-19 situation in Assam seems to have made a dramatic turnaround for the better.

As the only saving grace amidst the grim situation spawned by the pandemic, the positivity rate of the contagion has dropped by 4.18% in a span of five days.

While it was 7.21% on September 24, when 2091 positive cases were detected out of total tests of 29993, it has dramatically slashed to 3.03% on September 28 with 3644 people testing positive out of total tests of 120156.

Although it would be premature to say that the COVID-19 situation has come under control in the state, the improvement made in the last five days is quite encouraging and inspires hope.