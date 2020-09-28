Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam COVID-19 Positivity Rate Drops Dramatically

By Pratidin Bureau
383

The COVID-19 situation in Assam seems to have made a dramatic turnaround for the better.

As the only saving grace amidst the grim situation spawned by the pandemic, the positivity rate of the contagion has dropped by 4.18% in a span of five days.

While it was 7.21% on September 24, when 2091 positive cases were detected out of total tests of 29993, it has dramatically slashed to 3.03% on September 28 with 3644 people testing positive out of total tests of 120156.

Related News

Assam Posts 12 COVID-19 Deaths Today

Last Rites of Lieutenant Colonel Maynak Bora Performed

Tribute: Late Putul Phukan

Guwahati-North Guwahati Ferry Services Suspended

Although it would be premature to say that the COVID-19 situation has come under control in the state, the improvement made in the last five days is quite encouraging and inspires hope.   

You might also like
Regional

Angoorlata appointed as Kalakshetra VC

World

Kim Jong-un appears in public

Regional

APSC investigation comes to an end

National

Tamil Nadu on high alert over cyclone threat

Regional

Ram Madhav Says BJP will Rule Till 2047

Regional

DElEd in ODL mode after 2017 invalid

Comments
Loading...