More than 2000 patients who have recovered from coronavirus were discharged today in Assam. The discharged cases stood at 2054 for the day.

The recovery caseload has increased to 60348 while the active cases have reduced to 23753.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Heartening to see more than 2K discharges in a day! Medical team deserves many applauds”.