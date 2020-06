Assam COVID-19 cases breached 1600 mark with 60 new cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s tally now stands at 1621, informed state health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

Of the 60 cases, 38 are from Dhubri, 18 from Golaghat, and 4 from Nagaon.

The active cases in the state now stand at 1277 after 337 patients discharged from the hospital.