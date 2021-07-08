Assam COVID-19 Update: 2,644 New Cases, Active Caseload At 21,701

Assam on Thursday registered 2,644 new Covid-198 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 21,701, while, 21 deaths were reported and 2,946 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 2.48 per cent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,27,200.

The new cases were detected out of 1,06,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are: Lakhimpur: 285, Golaghat: 280, Sonitpur: 173, and Kamrup Metro: 168.

The death tally of the state has surged to 4,764 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent.

The districts that reported the 21 deaths today are: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur (3 fatalities each), Biswanath, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar (2 fatalities each), and Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, and Tinsukia each registered a single death.

The total recoveries of the state stood at 4,99,388 with a recovery rate of 94.72 per cent.