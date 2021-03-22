Assam COVID: 30 New Cases, 1 Death

Assam on Monday detected 30 new coronavirus cases, while, 22 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 323.

One more death have been reported today. Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,101 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 15,904 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 12 cases, Dibrugarh 4 cases, and Sonapur 4

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,006 with today’s positivity rate of 0.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,235 with a recovery rate of 98.73 per cent.