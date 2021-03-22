Top StoriesRegional

Assam COVID: 30 New Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

Assam on Monday detected 30 new coronavirus cases, while, 22 patients were discharged. The active cases stood at 323.

One more death have been reported today. Fatalities in the state have surged to 1,101 cases with a death rate of 0.50 per cent, while 1,347 COVID positive patients have died for other reasons.

The new cases were detected out of 15,904 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which, Kamrup Metro reported 12 cases, Dibrugarh 4 cases, and Sonapur 4

Related News

Assam Election: Bike Rallies Banned Prior To 72 Hours Of…

Assam Election: Cyclothon Held To Promote Voter Awareness

Unaccounted Cash Of Rs 4.61 Lakh Seized In Assam

GHC Orders Special Arrangements For Transgenders On Polling…

The total caseload of the state has reached 2,18,006 with today’s positivity rate of 0.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 2,15,235 with a recovery rate of 98.73 per cent.

You might also like
Regional

MGVK Bhanu urges dedicated candidates to contest Panchayat polls

Entertainment

‘Xhoihobote Dhemalite’ bags three awards at the 3rd Love International…

Regional

Assam COVID-19: Over 1lakh Health Workers Inoculated

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Regional

Mob attacks election officials at Merapani

National

3 terrorists shot dead in Jammu & Kashmir

Comments
Loading...