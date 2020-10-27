Assam COVID: 403 New Cases Detected, 2443 Cured

403 new coronavirus cases were detected in Assam on Tuesday, while 2443 cured patients were discharged, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The new cases were detected out of 26164 tests conducted today. The positivity rate of cases has declined to 1.54 per cent.

Kamrup Metro reported 84 new cases among the 403 cases. The active caseload of the state now stood at 12845 comprising 6.27 per cent

Meanwhile the total recoveries of the state have escalated to 191027. The recovery rate has spiked to 93.28 per cent.

The death toll of the state is at 914.

So far, the total caseload of the state has reached 204789.