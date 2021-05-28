The state of Assam on Friday registered 5,436 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649. Today’s positivity rate is 4.42 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,22,977 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,760 discharges and 80 deaths today.

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded the highest cases of 595 cases, 418 in Dibrugarh, 436 in Cachar, 386 in Tinsukia, and 386 in Nagaon.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro-9, Cachar-7, Karimganj-6, Dibrugarh-5, Golaghat-5, Jorhat-5, Tinsukia-5, Goalpara-3, Darrang-4, Lakhimpur-4, Sivasagar-4, Barpeta-3, Hojai-3, Sonitpur-3, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nagaon and Nalbaro reported two deaths each, while Kokrajhar and South Salamara reported a case each

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,40,178 with 85.47 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,168.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,98,010.

