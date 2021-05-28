Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

Assam COVID: 5,436 News Cases, 80 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
60

The state of Assam on Friday registered 5,436 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649. Today’s positivity rate is 4.42 per cent.

The new cases were reported out of 1,22,977 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The state also registered 5,760 discharges and 80 deaths today.

Related News

International Passenger Flights Suspension Extended Till…

Lockdown Extended For 7 More Days In Parts of Arunachal

Over 5 lakh Inoculated Against Covid In Guwahati: Assam CM

How Can Yoga or Pranayam Be Helpful for COVID-19 Recovery?

Also Read: International Passenger Flights Suspension Extended Till June 30

Of the new cases, Kamrup metro recorded the highest cases of 595 cases, 418 in Dibrugarh, 436 in Cachar, 386 in Tinsukia, and 386 in Nagaon.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro-9, Cachar-7, Karimganj-6, Dibrugarh-5, Golaghat-5, Jorhat-5, Tinsukia-5, Goalpara-3, Darrang-4, Lakhimpur-4, Sivasagar-4, Barpeta-3, Hojai-3, Sonitpur-3, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Rural, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nagaon and Nalbaro reported two deaths each, while Kokrajhar and South Salamara reported a case each

Meanwhile, the total recoveries have surged to 3,40,178 with 85.47 per cent.

The total fatalities are in the state are 3,168.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 3,98,010.

Also Read: Lockdown Extended For 7 More Days In Parts of Arunachal

You might also like
National

Gaurav Gogoi Slams BJP Over Simultaneous Polls

World

1,200 Prisoners Escape Post Indonesia Tsunami

Uncategorized

Assam Higher Secondary Results Out

Assam

TAYP Urges To Boycott Charaideo Mahotsav, 2020

Entertainment

Janet Jackson to receive Global Icon Award

Assam

251 sedition cases registered in Sonowal regime

Comments
Loading...