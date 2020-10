Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Assam on Wednesday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Twitter.

Out of the three deaths, two have been reported from Golaghat while on death was reported from Kamrup Metro.

The details of the deceased are:

Late Anima Rani Deb (65) of Kamrup Metro; Late Probin Shyam (83) and Late Bijoy Paik (58) of Golaghat.