Assam: COVID Claims Six More Deaths

Assam recorded six more coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, taking the death tally of the state to 914.

The death rate of the state stood at 0.44%

Out of the six deaths, one each has been reported from Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Golaghat and Tinsukia while two deaths were reported from Kamrup Rural.

The shared details of the deceased are:

Late Milon Chandra Das (50) of Kamrup Rural; Late Amlan Das (45) of Biswanath; Late Kamaleswar Das (43) of Kamrup Rural; Late Amarendra Kumar Sarmah (68) of Dibrugarh; Late Lakhi Kaku (45) of Golaghat; Late Ratan Agarwal (52) of Tinsukia.